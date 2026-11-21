Air raid alerts during the past school year took away more than a tenth of Ukrainian schoolchildren’s learning time. On average, students spent 12.3% of their learning time in shelters, while an alert sounded at least once on 41% of school days. This was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science, Andrii Butenko, UNN writes.

During the past school year, this amounted to 12.3% of learning time on average. On 41% of school days, an alert sounded at least once - the statement said.

According to Butenko, 88.8% of schools and 91% of kindergartens currently operate in person or in a hybrid format.

All schools operating in these formats are equipped with shelters. The next task is to equip them so that children can not only stay there during air raid alerts but also continue their studies.

The minister raised these issues during a meeting of the National Council on Ensuring Children’s Rights. He also reported on the development of the school meals system.

Outside school hours, shelters in schools will be available to everyone — clarification from the State Emergency Service