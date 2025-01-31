Air quality normalized in Kyiv - KCSA

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25525 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66967 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102790 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106155 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124145 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102392 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129988 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103554 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106763 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103309 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93079 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112701 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107152 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 25525 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124145 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129988 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162879 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152973 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107152 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112701 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138651 views
Air quality normalized in Kyiv - KCSA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37378 views

The KCSA reports that air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal as of the morning of January 31. The level of pollution is low, although sensors may mistake fog for dust due to high humidity.

Air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal as of the morning of January 31, with low pollution levels, although sensors may mistakenly detect fog as dust due to high humidity, KCSA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal," KCSA reported on social media.

As of 08:00 on January 31, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is low, the radiation background in the entire city is normal, according to the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the Kyiv City State Administration.

At the same time, the Department notes that some air quality monitoring sensors at relative humidity of 95% and above may react to fog as dust. This can lead to the interpretation of fog as pollution, which in turn can lead to inflated air quality index readings.

Recall

The day before, there were reports of deteriorating air quality in Kyiv.

Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated: what residents are advised to do30.01.25, 12:55 • 34014 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivHealth
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivKyiv

