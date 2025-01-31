Air quality normalized in Kyiv - KCSA

Air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal as of the morning of January 31, with low pollution levels, although sensors may mistakenly detect fog as dust due to high humidity, KCSA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

"The air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal," KCSA reported on social media.

As of 08:00 on January 31, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is low, the radiation background in the entire city is normal, according to the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the Kyiv City State Administration.

At the same time, the Department notes that some air quality monitoring sensors at relative humidity of 95% and above may react to fog as dust. This can lead to the interpretation of fog as pollution, which in turn can lead to inflated air quality index readings.

The day before, there were reports of deteriorating air quality in Kyiv.

