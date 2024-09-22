ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Air quality deterioration recorded in two districts of Kyiv region

Air quality deterioration recorded in two districts of Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19670 views

Air quality deterioration recorded in Brovary and Vyshgorod districts of Kyiv region

In two districts of Kyiv region, the air condition has deteriorated, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported, UNN reports.

"The air quality in Brovary and Vyshhorod districts of Kyiv region has deteriorated due to fires in ecosystems. Currently, their centers in the region have been eliminated," the statement said.

According to the Department of Ecology of the Kyiv RSA, the results from automated air monitoring stations in these areas show exceedances of the permissible concentrations of chemical and biological substances. The radiation level corresponds to the natural background.

"The smoke is also due to seasonal temperature changes, which causes combustion products to hardly dissipate. Air quality monitoring is ongoing," the statement said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Kyiv region
vyshhorodVyshhorod
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

