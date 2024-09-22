Air quality deterioration recorded in two districts of Kyiv region

In two districts of Kyiv region, the air condition has deteriorated, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported, UNN reports.

"The air quality in Brovary and Vyshhorod districts of Kyiv region has deteriorated due to fires in ecosystems. Currently, their centers in the region have been eliminated," the statement said.

According to the Department of Ecology of the Kyiv RSA, the results from automated air monitoring stations in these areas show exceedances of the permissible concentrations of chemical and biological substances. The radiation level corresponds to the natural background.

"The smoke is also due to seasonal temperature changes, which causes combustion products to hardly dissipate. Air quality monitoring is ongoing," the statement said.

Ministry of Environment: one of the causes of air pollution in the capital is the burning of peatlands