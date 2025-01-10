Air pollution level in Kyiv is low, sensors may show inaccurate data due to fog - KCSA

Low levels of air pollution have been recorded in Kyiv, but due to fog and high humidity, sensors may show inflated pollution levels, KCSA said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"In Kyiv, as of the morning of January 10, the level of air pollution is low, the radiation background is normal, and no exceedances of pollutants have been recorded," KCSA said in a statement on social media.

According to the KCSA Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation, there is fog in some places, with relative humidity of 97%.

"Under such conditions, some air quality sensors may react to fog as dust. Such meteorological conditions can be interpreted as pollution and lead to inflated readings," the KCSA said.

War-contaminated areas in Ukraine decreased by 17,000 square kilometers over the year