Air Force warns of high-speed target in direction of Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of a high-speed target heading toward Dnipropetrovs'k region, prompting an air alert in several eastern regions.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of a high-speed target in the direction of Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports.
Details
"High-speed target in the direction of Dnipropetrovs'k region!" - the message reads.
An air alert has been declared in a number of regions in the east.
The Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the direction of Kyiv17.05.24, 10:31 • 54000 views