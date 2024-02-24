Air Force reports UAV movement in Sumy and "Shakeda" in Dnipro regions
Kyiv • UNN
Unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in Sumy and Dnipro regions of Ukraine.
UAV movement in Sumy region and "Shakedown" in Dnipropetrovs'k region have been detected . This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Attention! UAV in Sumy region continues to move north!
"Shakedowns" in Dnipropetrovs'k region - heading to the north-east
