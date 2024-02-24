$41.340.03
Air Force reports UAV movement in Sumy and "Shakeda" in Dnipro regions

Kyiv • UNN

 28962 views

Unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in Sumy and Dnipro regions of Ukraine.

Air Force reports UAV movement in Sumy and "Shakeda" in Dnipro regions

UAV movement in Sumy region and "Shakedown" in Dnipropetrovs'k region have been detected . This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Attention! UAV in Sumy region continues to move north!
 "Shakedowns" in Dnipropetrovs'k region - heading to the north-east

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are being transferred: russian drones spotted active in different directions24.02.24, 23:06 • 28532 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sums
