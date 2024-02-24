$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43887 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 173206 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101671 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 349715 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284547 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207685 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241331 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253987 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160118 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372697 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are being transferred: russian drones spotted active in different directions

Kyiv • UNN

 28532 views

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy drones were spotted flying in different directions over certain areas of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are being transferred: russian drones spotted active in different directions

The activity of enemy drones in different directions on the territory of Ukraine has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Attention! UAVs in Kharkiv region - heading for Kharkiv!
UAVs in Sumy region - heading north.
"Shakhty" on the border of Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro regions - heading east

- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Air Force detects movement of attack drones in direction of Dnipropetrovs'k region24.02.24, 21:05 • 29797 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Sums
Kharkiv
