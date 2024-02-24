The Ukrainian Armed Forces are being transferred: russian drones spotted active in different directions

The activity of enemy drones in different directions on the territory of Ukraine has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Attention! UAVs in Kharkiv region - heading for Kharkiv!

UAVs in Sumy region - heading north.

"Shakhty" on the border of Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro regions - heading east

- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Air Force detects movement of attack drones in direction of Dnipropetrovs'k region