Air Force reports missile launch from Tu-22 and ballistic missile threat

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the launch of missiles from Tu-22m3 and the threat of ballistic missiles for Kropyvnytskyi, UNN reports.

"1. Khmelnytsky region - in the western direction! A threat to Ternopil region! 2. Cherkasy - Vinnytsia region - in the southwestern direction! + Missile launches from Tu-22m3 were recorded!" the first message of the Ukrainian Air Force reads.

Later they added: "Ballistics in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi!

As a reminder, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. The media reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro.

About 10 enemy missiles are flying to the west - Lviv OVA