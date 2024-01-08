Air Force reports missile launch from Tu-22 and ballistic missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force reports missile launches from Tu-22m3, warns of ballistic threats to Kropyvnytskyi amid nationwide air alert.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the launch of missiles from Tu-22m3 and the threat of ballistic missiles for Kropyvnytskyi, UNN reports.
"1. Khmelnytsky region - in the western direction! A threat to Ternopil region! 2. Cherkasy - Vinnytsia region - in the southwestern direction! + Missile launches from Tu-22m3 were recorded!" the first message of the Ukrainian Air Force reads.
Later they added: "Ballistics in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi!
As a reminder, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. The media reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro.
