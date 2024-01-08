About 10 enemy missiles are flying to the west - Lviv OVA

Russian aviation launched hostile missiles at Ukraine, about 10 of them flying through Vinnytsia to the west of Ukraine, said the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

"About 10 missiles are flying through Vinnytsia to the west of Ukraine," Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

At 6:17 a.m., the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted on Telegram that the Russian military had launched enemy missiles. Later, explosions were heard in Dnipro.