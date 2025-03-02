Air defense system shoots down 63 UAVs in one night - PS
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 63 out of 79 enemy UAVs, mostly Shaheds. The attacks took place in 13 regions of Ukraine, and 16 drone imitators were also spotted.
Ukrainian air defense destroyed 63 enemy UAVs out of 79. This is reported by the Air Force Command, UNN reports.
Details
On the night of March 2, terrorists shelled Ukraine once again, using 79 Shahed attack drones and imitators of various models.
Thus, the anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force worked in concert to repel the threat.
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down 63 enemy UAVs, mostly Shaheds, but also other types of drones. The incidents occurred in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.
In addition, it was recorded that 16 enemy drone imitators lost their locations, but this did not lead to negative consequences for civilian infrastructure or military facilities.
