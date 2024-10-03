Air defense system in Kyiv region operates due to the threat of enemy UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region. The air defense forces are targeting targets, and the population is urged to stay in shelters until the end of the air alert.
Air defense forces are working in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Kyiv region:
A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets.
Take cover until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety.
Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online
Recall
The Ukrainian Air Force informed about the possible threat of enemy UAVs in the region.
Air defense is working in Kyiv region03.09.24, 03:32 • 106066 views