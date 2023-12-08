Air defense is working in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
In response to the rocket attack, air defense forces have been activated in Kyiv region, and residents are urged to stay safe and not to distribute videos of the fighting.
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv region, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Regional Military administration.
"Residents of Kyiv region! Missile attack! Air defense forces are already operating in the region. Please observe information silence. We urge you not to film or post the work of our defenders!
Take care of your own safety - stay in shelters or follow the "two walls" rule during the air raid alarm," - KOVA said in a statement.
In addition, the Kyiv City State Administration reported about the operation of air defense on the outskirts of the capital.