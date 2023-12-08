Air defense is working in Kyiv region

Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv region, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Regional Military administration.

"Residents of Kyiv region! Missile attack! Air defense forces are already operating in the region. Please observe information silence. We urge you not to film or post the work of our defenders!

Take care of your own safety - stay in shelters or follow the "two walls" rule during the air raid alarm," - KOVA said in a statement.

In addition, the Kyiv City State Administration reported about the operation of air defense on the outskirts of the capital.