Air defense repels attacks on energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv region, air defense repelled attacks on energy infrastructure. Power engineers are already restoring electricity supply. In addition, during the aggression, cars were damaged, no one was injured. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on the night of September 26, in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces conducted combat operations in response to enemy attacks. The occupiers attacked an energy infrastructure facility, causing power outages for several subscribers. Power companies have already restored most of the supply, and the work is ongoing, with no casualties.

On September 25, at 13:15, 13:50, 16:10 and 18:00, the aggressor carried out several attacks with FPV drones on the Kutsurub community. As a result, two cars were damaged in the village of Dmytrivka, but no one was injured.

