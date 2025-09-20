Air defense is operating in Poltava region

In Poltava region, air defense forces are operating amid an air raid alert, UNN reports with reference to the head of Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut.

Air defense is working in Poltava region. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given. - the message says.

As reported by the Air Force, Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine overnight, using the traditional tactic of simultaneously striking designated targets with a large number of missiles and drones. The enemy attack was repelled, including by F-16 fighters, with 31 missiles and 552 drones neutralized.