“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122570 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113233 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121249 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122808 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152329 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107354 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150432 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104097 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113699 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Air defense in Kyiv: what is happening in Obolon and why the alert was announced

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52221 views

The air defense system in the Ukrainian capital has been activated, especially in the Obolon district. The Air Force reports a significant number of enemy drones in the airspace.

Air defense is operating in the capital. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Add

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defense forces are working in Obolon, urging residents to take shelter. In addition, the Air Force warned about enemy UAVs, which have been spotted in large numbers in the country's airspace.

Air alert announced in Kyiv: people are asked to go to shelters, air defense system is working13.01.25, 23:11 • 68362 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

