Air defense in Kyiv: what is happening in Obolon and why the alert was announced
Kyiv • UNN
The air defense system in the Ukrainian capital has been activated, especially in the Obolon district. The Air Force reports a significant number of enemy drones in the airspace.
Air defense is operating in the capital. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN reports.
Add
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defense forces are working in Obolon, urging residents to take shelter. In addition, the Air Force warned about enemy UAVs, which have been spotted in large numbers in the country's airspace.
Air alert announced in Kyiv: people are asked to go to shelters, air defense system is working13.01.25, 23:11 • 68362 views