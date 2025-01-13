Air alert announced in Kyiv: people are asked to go to shelters, air defense system is working

An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.

ATTENTION! An air raid alert has been announced in Kyiv! We ask everyone to immediately go to civil defense shelters - the statement said.

The Air Force informed about enemy threats in the airspace of the region. In turn, the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, stated that air defense forces are operating on the left bank of the capital against enemy UAVs.

An explosion occurred in Sumy