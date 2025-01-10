In the sky over Ukraine, air defense forces shot down 33 out of 72 enemy UAVs

The Russian army attacked Ukraine with 72 drones from various directions, 33 of which were shot down by air defense forces. 34 decoy drones were lost in location, and hits were recorded in several regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

As indicated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 10 (from 8:30 pm on January 9), the enemy attacked with 72 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type and decoy UAVs of various types from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defense missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9:00 am, the shooting down of 33 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type and other types of UAVs in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Khmilnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Kherson regions has been confirmed - it is said in the message

Five hits of UAVs (industrial and utility buildings) were recorded in the front-line area in the north of the Chernihiv region, a civilian was injured. In the Kyiv region, a UAV hit a high-rise building, damaging the building and about two dozen vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

34 enemy decoy UAVs were lost in location (without negative consequences), one of them flew in the direction of Russia.