Russians attacked Chernihiv region with drones and wounded a woman: consequences were shown

In Semenivka, Chernihiv region, 5 explosions were recorded as a result of an attack by Russian troops with Geranium-2 drones, a woman was injured, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy attacked Semenivka again. There was a hit from a Geranium-2 UAV. 5 explosions. An elderly woman was wounded. She was hospitalized in a hospital in the neighboring district," Chaus wrote.

According to him, two houses and a business were damaged. Non-residential buildings caught fire.

"Another Russian attack on civilian infrastructure proves that the Russian army can only be stopped by force," Chaus emphasized.

