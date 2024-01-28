Air alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistics

Air alert has been declared in Kyiv and many regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The threat of using ballistic weapons in areas where air alert has been declared, - the statement said.

Details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine asks not to ignore air raid alarms!

let's remind

Despite Russia's three major missile attacks on Ukraine from December 29 to January 8, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that Russia has about 900 long-range precision missiles left. Ignat noted that Russia produces about 100 missiles a month, but is using them up due to constant attacks against Ukraine.