Air alert declared in Kyiv and regions: threat of drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine and several regions due to the threat of an attack by strike drones. Residents of Kyiv are urged to urgently head to shelters.
Air alert has been declared in the capital and several regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, as reported by UNN.
We ask residents of the capital to immediately use shelters and remain in safe places until the alert is over
Reminder
The Air Forces informed that Kyiv is under threat of an attack by strike drones.
