Air alert announced in Kyiv due to threat of enemy drones

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41575 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145217 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126134 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133826 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169861 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110406 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163191 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104425 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113940 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92312 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129228 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127897 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90522 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100816 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145217 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169861 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163191 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190971 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180216 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127897 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129228 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142502 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134163 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151376 views
Air alert announced in Kyiv due to threat of enemy drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22201 views

An air alert has been issued in the capital of Ukraine, and people are urged to go to shelters. The Air Force warns of a UAV threat in Kyiv and other regions.

An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.  

ATTENTION! Air raid alert announced in Kyiv! We ask everyone to go to civil defense shelters immediately  

- the statement said.

The Air Force warned of enemy UAVs in various regions of the country, including Kyiv.

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are urged to act immediately19.12.24, 00:57 • 22100 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kyivKyiv

