Air alert announced in Kyiv due to threat of enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been issued in the capital of Ukraine, and people are urged to go to shelters. The Air Force warns of a UAV threat in Kyiv and other regions.
An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.
ATTENTION! Air raid alert announced in Kyiv! We ask everyone to go to civil defense shelters immediately
The Air Force warned of enemy UAVs in various regions of the country, including Kyiv.
