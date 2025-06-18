$41.530.01
Air alert across Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

An air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K. It is a carrier of the aeroballistic missile "Kinzhal", the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Air alert across Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine amid the takeoff of the enemy MiG-31K, the carrier of the aeroballistic missile "Kinzhal", the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K takeoff recorded from the Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation)

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

Air raid alert in all regions.

"An air alert has been declared in the capital due to the takeoff of the Russian MiG-31K, the carrier of the aeroballistic missile "Kinzhal". We ask all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and remain there until the end of the alert," the KMVA noted in particular in social networks.

30 out of 58 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine18.06.25, 08:59 • 1748 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kyiv City State Administration
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Ukraine
