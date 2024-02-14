Air alert across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 285 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 6181 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 8901 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101800 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81872 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110630 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116014 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143914 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115049 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167656 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 91636 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 76736 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 31089 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 58749 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100256 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 5986 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101784 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135029 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167648 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 4208 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130347 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132363 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161070 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140614 views
Air alert across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24857 views

An air alert was declared across Ukraine after a Russian MiG-31K aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles took off from an airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region.

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine amid the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K aircraft in Russia, UNN reports.

Details

Air alert has been declared in all regions.

"The whole of Ukraine is under missile threat! The takeoff of MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region has been recorded," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

It should be noted that the MiG-31K is a carrier for the Kinzhal missile.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the destruction of the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov14.02.24, 09:35 • 121754 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
telegramTelegram
mih-31-mikoianaMiG-31
ukraineUkraine

