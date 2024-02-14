Air alert across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert was declared across Ukraine after a Russian MiG-31K aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles took off from an airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region.
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine amid the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K aircraft in Russia, UNN reports.
Details
Air alert has been declared in all regions.
"The whole of Ukraine is under missile threat! The takeoff of MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region has been recorded," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.
It should be noted that the MiG-31K is a carrier for the Kinzhal missile.
