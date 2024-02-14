Air alert across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine amid the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K aircraft in Russia, UNN reports.

Details

Air alert has been declared in all regions.

"The whole of Ukraine is under missile threat! The takeoff of MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region has been recorded," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

It should be noted that the MiG-31K is a carrier for the Kinzhal missile.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the destruction of the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov