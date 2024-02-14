The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the destruction of the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14. This was confirmed by General Staff, UNN reports.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with units of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, destroyed the occupiers' large landing ship Caesar Kunikov. At the time of the attack, it was in the territorial waters of Ukraine near Alupka - the General Staff said in a statement.

Earlier

It was reported that a naval battle was taking place off the southern coast of Crimea, and a Russian ship could have been attacked.