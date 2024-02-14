A naval battle is taking place off the southern coast of Crimea, a Russian ship may have been attacked

The Crimean Wind channel published footage of a fire and explosion on an unknown ship off the southern coast of Crimea, east of Alupka, UNN reports .

Details

Local residents reported hearing machine gun fire preceding the explosion. One of the Russian warships was allegedly damaged or destroyed.

Eyewitnesses report that two Mi-8 helicopters are flying low over the sea along the coast from Alupka to Katsiveli and back.

