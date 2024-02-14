A naval battle is taking place off the southern coast of Crimea, a Russian ship may have been attacked
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian ship may have been attacked and damaged or destroyed off the coast of Crimea, judging by video footage and eyewitness reports of a fire, explosion, and machine gun fire in the area.
The Crimean Wind channel published footage of a fire and explosion on an unknown ship off the southern coast of Crimea, east of Alupka, UNN reports .
Details
Local residents reported hearing machine gun fire preceding the explosion. One of the Russian warships was allegedly damaged or destroyed.
Eyewitnesses report that two Mi-8 helicopters are flying low over the sea along the coast from Alupka to Katsiveli and back.
Large Russian landing ship spotted in Sevastopol Bay in occupied Crimea05.02.24, 18:59 • 35021 view