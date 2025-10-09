AI model becomes a member of the board of directors of Kazakhstan's state fund

In Kazakhstan, an artificial intelligence model has joined the board of directors of a state fund with assets of $81 billion. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

The system, called SKAI (Samruk-Kazyna Artificial Intelligence), has been granted voting rights in strategic, financial, and management decisions on the board of directors of Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna. Trained on the fund's internal documents since 2008, the artificial director is designed to facilitate more accurate and balanced decision-making.

SKAI operates on the Al Farabium supercomputer, relies on the Kazakh-language model Alem LLM, and functions in a closed environment, not extending beyond Kazakhstan. - the post says.

It was officially presented to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Digital Bridge 2025 forum, Central Asia's largest technology event.

It is noted that Kazakhstan positions itself as a technological bridge between East and West, aiming to become a fully digital economy within three years. The country is developing a Digital Code that will define the framework for the digitalization of the economy, education, healthcare, and public administration, and is also preparing a law on AI.

According to international experts, the country's technological potential is based on its strong mathematical traditions and powerful engineering environment.

Kazakhstan is actively forming a unified AI ecosystem, having created the first AI research university and introduced a national system of free training.

By the summer of 2026, all teachers in the country must undergo artificial intelligence training, and every student must receive an AI literacy certificate.

Recall

Ukraine aims to become one of the world's top three countries in terms of the practical implementation of artificial intelligence by 2030. Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized the importance of creating useful AI that solves real problems.

