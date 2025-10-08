Google opened free access to AI services for Ukrainian students: who and how can use them

Google is providing Ukrainian students aged 18 and over with free annual access to Gemini artificial intelligence under the AI Pro subscription. The initiative is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation and is designed to help students in their studies, research, and creative projects, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, all students of Ukrainian higher education institutions aged 18 and over can use artificial intelligence tools for free within the Google AI Pro subscription. Access can be activated until December 9, 2025, after verification and filling out a short online form at the link.

What's included in the Google AI Pro package

Gemini 2.5 Pro – unlimited access to Google's main AI assistant. It will help solve educational tasks, write essays, analyze images, and work with scientific materials.

Deep Research – a tool for in-depth information analysis. It independently processes hundreds of sources and generates a structured report, useful for essays and term papers.

NotebookLM – a personal assistant for systematizing knowledge and notes. Now supports five times more audio and video content for effective learning.

Veo 3 – a generator of short videos with sound based on text or photos. Ideal for presentations, creative tasks, and educational projects.

Jules – an AI assistant for programming that helps IT students fix bugs in code and create new functions.

2 TB of Google One cloud storage – additional space for storing educational materials, documents, photos, and videos.

AI can help create biological weapons: vulnerability found in biosafety systems