07:23 AM
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Google opened free access to AI services for Ukrainian students: who and how can use them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Google is opening free annual access to the Gemini AI Pro artificial intelligence for Ukrainian students aged 18 and over. The initiative is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, providing tools for learning and research.

Google opened free access to AI services for Ukrainian students: who and how can use them

Google is providing Ukrainian students aged 18 and over with free annual access to Gemini artificial intelligence under the AI Pro subscription. The initiative is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation and is designed to help students in their studies, research, and creative projects, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, all students of Ukrainian higher education institutions aged 18 and over can use artificial intelligence tools for free within the Google AI Pro subscription. Access can be activated until December 9, 2025, after verification and filling out a short online form at the link

What's included in the Google AI Pro package

  • Gemini 2.5 Pro – unlimited access to Google's main AI assistant. It will help solve educational tasks, write essays, analyze images, and work with scientific materials.
    • Deep Research – a tool for in-depth information analysis. It independently processes hundreds of sources and generates a structured report, useful for essays and term papers.
      • NotebookLM – a personal assistant for systematizing knowledge and notes. Now supports five times more audio and video content for effective learning.
        • Veo 3 – a generator of short videos with sound based on text or photos. Ideal for presentations, creative tasks, and educational projects.
          • Jules – an AI assistant for programming that helps IT students fix bugs in code and create new functions.
            • 2 TB of Google One cloud storage – additional space for storing educational materials, documents, photos, and videos.

              AI can help create biological weapons: vulnerability found in biosafety systems03.10.25, 09:29 • 3117 views

              Stepan Haftko

              TechnologiesEducation
              Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
              Google