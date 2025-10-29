$42.070.07
October 28, 08:10 PM • 11016 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 48659 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 34426 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 39139 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 64510 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 36469 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 27144 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22152 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 17327 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 56655 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 64524 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
AI manipulation: chatbots spread Russian disinformation about the war in Ukraine - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

British analysts have uncovered AI manipulation by Russia. Almost a fifth of the responses from popular chatbots cited Russian state sources, many of which are under EU sanctions.

AI manipulation: chatbots spread Russian disinformation about the war in Ukraine - study

A new information threat has emerged in the world from Russia – artificial intelligence manipulation. This conclusion was reached by specialists from the British analytical center Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), reports UNN.

Details

They analyzed the responses of four popular chatbots (ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and DeepSeek) to a series of questions in English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian on topics related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Almost a fifth of the responses cited Russian state sources, many of which are under EU sanctions. Questions biased in favor of Russia more often included these sources in the responses, as did queries related to the military conscription of civilians in Ukraine and the perception of NATO. Some chatbots found it difficult to identify state-related content, especially when it was disseminated by third-party media or websites.

- state the ISD.

They emphasize that the investigation raises serious questions about the ability of chatbots to restrict sanctioned media in the EU.

"This is not a new challenge for companies like Google, whose platforms have long been scrutinized for potential bias in the results displayed to users when searching for complex topics. This close analysis intensified during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, when Google was asked to restrict results from state media in response to EU sanctions," the experts summarize.

Recall

Russia has intensified information attacks against the US using artificial intelligence and a large-scale disinformation ecosystem. The Kremlin is behind most attempts to influence American society through disinformation, deepfakes, and fake websites.

Zelenskyy calls for limiting AI technology exports to Russia27.06.25, 17:02 • 2952 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldTechnologies
NATO
European Union
United States
Google