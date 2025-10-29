A new information threat has emerged in the world from Russia – artificial intelligence manipulation. This conclusion was reached by specialists from the British analytical center Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), reports UNN.

They analyzed the responses of four popular chatbots (ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and DeepSeek) to a series of questions in English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian on topics related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Almost a fifth of the responses cited Russian state sources, many of which are under EU sanctions. Questions biased in favor of Russia more often included these sources in the responses, as did queries related to the military conscription of civilians in Ukraine and the perception of NATO. Some chatbots found it difficult to identify state-related content, especially when it was disseminated by third-party media or websites. - state the ISD.

They emphasize that the investigation raises serious questions about the ability of chatbots to restrict sanctioned media in the EU.

"This is not a new challenge for companies like Google, whose platforms have long been scrutinized for potential bias in the results displayed to users when searching for complex topics. This close analysis intensified during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, when Google was asked to restrict results from state media in response to EU sanctions," the experts summarize.

Russia has intensified information attacks against the US using artificial intelligence and a large-scale disinformation ecosystem. The Kremlin is behind most attempts to influence American society through disinformation, deepfakes, and fake websites.

