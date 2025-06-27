Zelenskyy calls for limiting AI technology exports to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need for immediate inclusion of artificial intelligence in the export control priorities between partner states. AI is increasingly integrating into the military sphere, so the supply of models, cloud services, and satellite data to Russia should be restricted now. Zelenskyy said this during the press conference "Fair Play: How to Make Sanctions Work," as reported by the UNN correspondent.

We must already work to ensure that new technologies, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence, are included in the export control priorities by partner states, as artificial intelligence is increasingly and more often integrated into weapons. It is already necessary to establish restrictions on the supply to Russia of ready-made artificial intelligence models suitable for military application. Also, tools and services for training artificial intelligence, including cloud services. High-performance computing equipment, as well as specialized datasets, including commercial satellite images - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, sanction work should be absolutely specific in each direction.

"It is necessary to create a new international platform for controlling the export of dual-use goods. And this should help us not only in protecting against Russia directly, but also indirectly against its accomplices, such as the regimes of Pyongyang and Tehran," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's and partners' sanctions against Russia need to be synchronized, and the National Security and Defense Council today by its decision sets tasks for state institutions and instructs to intensify the diplomatic direction.

