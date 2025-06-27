Zelenskyy calls for limiting AI technology exports to Russia

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
01:18 PM • 2266 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 26307 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 25713 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 45175 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 45809 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:07 AM • 45962 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209988 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 137208 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108431 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122902 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+24°
2.9m/s
50%
749mm
Popular news
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 42944 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to UkraineJune 27, 06:13 AM • 64459 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for ChernyshovJune 27, 06:15 AM • 61663 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:3009:20 AM • 48570 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 34363 views
Publications
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 17395 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 26307 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 34744 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209988 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 142500 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 17384 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 19786 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 93353 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 124592 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 95514 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
The Guardian
Cruise missile
Oil
BM-21 "Grad"

Zelenskyy calls for limiting AI technology exports to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

President Zelenskyy demands that artificial intelligence be included in export control priorities to limit the supply of AI models, cloud services, and satellite data to Russia. This will help prevent their use in the military sphere.

Zelenskyy calls for limiting AI technology exports to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need for immediate inclusion of artificial intelligence in the export control priorities between partner states. AI is increasingly integrating into the military sphere, so the supply of models, cloud services, and satellite data to Russia should be restricted now. Zelenskyy said this during the press conference "Fair Play: How to Make Sanctions Work," as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

We must already work to ensure that new technologies, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence, are included in the export control priorities by partner states, as artificial intelligence is increasingly and more often integrated into weapons. It is already necessary to establish restrictions on the supply to Russia of ready-made artificial intelligence models suitable for military application. Also, tools and services for training artificial intelligence, including cloud services. High-performance computing equipment, as well as specialized datasets, including commercial satellite images

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, sanction work should be absolutely specific in each direction.

"It is necessary to create a new international platform for controlling the export of dual-use goods. And this should help us not only in protecting against Russia directly, but also indirectly against its accomplices, such as the regimes of Pyongyang and Tehran," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's and partners' sanctions against Russia need to be synchronized, and the National Security and Defense Council today by its decision sets tasks for state institutions and instructs to intensify the diplomatic direction.

Zelenskyy: Russia received machine tools for military-industrial complex enterprises from 12 countries, including the US27.06.25, 17:00 • 102 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Pyongyang
Tehran
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9