AI for the state, business and education: Ministry of Digital Transformation launches WINWIN AI Center of Excellence

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has presented the WINWIN AI Center of Excellence, a center of excellence for the development and integration of AI that will introduce artificial intelligence into government processes and key areas of life: defense, medicine, education, and business. This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

"The Center will introduce artificial intelligence into government processes and key areas of life: defense, medicine, education, and business," the Ministry of Digital Transformation informs.

It is reported that WINWIN AI CoE is the first Center of Excellence established within the WINWIN Digital Innovation Development Strategy. Its goal is to bring together experts, resources, and innovations for the development of AI and key areas of Ukrainian life.

WINWIN AI CoE primarily focuses on developing AI solutions for the public and defense sectors.

"This year, we will actively integrate artificial intelligence into all our projects. The world is developing at a frantic pace, and if we want to be among the leaders, we need to act just as fast. Our goal in this direction is to become one of the top 3 countries in the world by 2030 in terms of integration and implementation of AI solutions," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation.

Artificial intelligence will help improve public services for citizens and optimize the work of civil servants. We are talking about integrating AI into Diia, the Mriya educational app, creating tools for data analysis in the state, etc.

"Artificial intelligence can build individualized educational trajectories for schoolchildren, automatically identify targets on the battlefield, diagnose diseases, and increase business profitability. Our task is to find effective ways to use this technology in each of the spheres, from education to public administration," said Oleksandr Borniakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development.

Ukraine is preparing to implement artificial intelligence in the work of the state - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The main areas of work of the center:

● development of AI products for the public sector and defense

● introduction of artificial intelligence in science

● creating educational opportunities for AI specialists and citizens

● Supporting startups and small and medium-sized enterprises in integrating AI

● Cooperation with international technology companies (BigTech)

The center's key goals for the year are:

1. Launch the development of AI products for the public sector:

- a mechanism for developing pilot AI solutions has been created

- AI incubator for product development launched

- the center's team developed 16 pilots, 50% of which were transferred to MVP development, and launched at least 3 AI products

2. Lay the technological foundation for the country's AI sovereignty with its own LLM model:

- technical infrastructure for launching national AI products has been created

- a national language model (LLM) for public services was developed

- developed an AI technology strategy with a focus on scaling and

integration of AI into Diia, Mriya, and AI Legal projects

3. Generate AI solutions in the defense-tech sector - non-public goals

Has the race for AI begun? The Ministry of Digital Transformation responds to the new Chinese app DeepSeek

The Center is headed by Danylo Tsvok, the new Chief AI Officer of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. He has more than 10 years of experience in technology and innovation management, coordinated the AI direction at corporate R&D, and headed specialized government institutions in the field of innovation. He holds a PhD in economics.

The center's CTO is Dmytro Ovcharenko, an architect and CTO with over 17 years of experience in IT product development and AI implementation, an expert in building competence centers (CoEs), and former director of the GenAI practice at SoftServe.

"The WINWIN Strategy envisages the creation of similar centers in all priority areas, including EdTech, MedTech, XR, Secure Cyber Space, etc. Their main goal is to research innovations, implement pilot projects in Ukraine, and attract investments and partners. We are also engaged in a dialogue with governments and private sector representatives of other countries on the joint implementation of this strategy," said Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for European Integration Valeria Ionan.