AI for the state, business and education: Ministry of Digital Transformation launches WINWIN AI Center of Excellence

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25456 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66932 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102786 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106152 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102391 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129984 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103554 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106760 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103306 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93049 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112695 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107146 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 25456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124136 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129984 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162874 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152972 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 86 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7809 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107146 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112695 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138651 views
Actual
AI for the state, business and education: Ministry of Digital Transformation launches WINWIN AI Center of Excellence

AI for the state, business and education: Ministry of Digital Transformation launches WINWIN AI Center of Excellence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24628 views

WINWIN AI Center of Excellence was presented in Ukraine to introduce artificial intelligence into government processes and key areas of life. The center is headed by Danylo Tsvok and will focus on defense, medicine, education, and business.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has presented the WINWIN AI Center of Excellence, a center of excellence for the development and integration of AI that will introduce artificial intelligence into government processes and key areas of life: defense, medicine, education, and business. This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

"The Center will introduce artificial intelligence into government processes and key areas of life: defense, medicine, education, and business," the Ministry of Digital Transformation informs.

It is reported that  WINWIN AI CoE is the first Center of Excellence established within the WINWIN Digital Innovation Development Strategy. Its goal is to bring together experts, resources, and innovations for the development of AI and key areas of Ukrainian life.

WINWIN AI CoE primarily focuses on developing AI solutions for the public and defense sectors.

"This year, we will actively integrate artificial intelligence into all our projects. The world is developing at a frantic pace, and if we want to be among the leaders, we need to act just as fast. Our goal in this direction is to become one of the top 3 countries in the world by 2030 in terms of integration and implementation of AI solutions," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation. 

Artificial intelligence will help improve public services for citizens and optimize the work of civil servants. We are talking about integrating AI into Diia, the Mriya educational app, creating tools for data analysis in the state, etc.

"Artificial intelligence can build individualized educational trajectories for schoolchildren, automatically identify targets on the battlefield, diagnose diseases, and increase business profitability. Our task is to find effective ways to use this technology in each of the spheres, from education to public administration," said Oleksandr Borniakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development.

Ukraine is preparing to implement artificial intelligence in the work of the state - Ministry of Digital Transformation25.09.24, 14:46 • 13879 views

The main areas of work of the center:

● development of AI products for the public sector and defense

● introduction of artificial intelligence in science

● creating educational opportunities for AI specialists and citizens

● Supporting startups and small and medium-sized enterprises in integrating AI

● Cooperation with international technology companies (BigTech)

The center's key goals for the year are:

1. Launch the development of AI products for the public sector:

- a mechanism for developing pilot AI solutions has been created

- AI incubator for product development launched

 - the center's team developed 16 pilots, 50% of which were transferred to MVP development, and launched at least 3 AI products

2. Lay the technological foundation for the country's AI sovereignty with its own LLM model:

- technical infrastructure for launching national AI products has been created

- a national language model (LLM) for public services was developed

- developed an AI technology strategy with a focus on scaling and

integration of AI into Diia, Mriya, and AI Legal projects 

3. Generate AI solutions in the defense-tech sector - non-public goals

Has the race for AI begun? The Ministry of Digital Transformation responds to the new Chinese app DeepSeek27.01.25, 20:07 • 45299 views

The Center is headed by Danylo Tsvok, the new Chief AI Officer of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. He has more than 10 years of experience in technology and innovation management, coordinated the AI direction at corporate R&amp;D, and headed specialized government institutions in the field of innovation. He holds a PhD in economics.

The center's CTO is Dmytro Ovcharenko, an architect and CTO with over 17 years of experience in IT product development and AI implementation, an expert in building competence centers (CoEs), and former director of the GenAI practice at SoftServe.

"The WINWIN Strategy envisages the creation of similar centers in all priority areas, including EdTech, MedTech, XR, Secure Cyber Space, etc. Their main goal is to research innovations, implement pilot projects in Ukraine, and attract investments and partners. We are also engaged in a dialogue with governments and private sector representatives of other countries on the joint implementation of this strategy," said Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for European Integration Valeria Ionan.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising