Ukraine is preparing to implement artificial intelligence in the work of the state - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to develop the introduction of artificial intelligence into the work of the state, which will become fundamental for every industry. Artificial intelligence and automation are now a priority for the Ministry. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov at the Conductors of Change Innovation Forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Each area has its own project that needs to be further developed, and a separate area that will become fundamental, cross-cutting for every industry we care about and where we formulate policy, will, of course, be artificial intelligence. I believe that we should not just miss this trend in the world, but become the center. I think this is where we can overtake other digital governments. We have risen from 102nd place in the world to 5th place in five years. But we need to be in the first place, and artificial intelligence and automation is the area that is now a priority for us - Fedorov said.

He noted that representatives of the Ministry will meet with all leading IT companies in Ukraine, showing what the Ministry wants to do in this area and how to attract companies.

And I think there's a revolution waiting for us that we can't miss, and we need to lead it in the world - Fedorov added.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch e-residency in a few days. This will allow foreign entrepreneurs to start online businesses in Ukraine and pay taxes, creating a new ecosystem for competition in the IT arena.