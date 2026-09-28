AI boom - Nvidia increases share buyback program to a record $235 billion

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nvidia (NVDA.O) increased its authorized share buyback by $150 billion, surpassing the $110 billion figure approved by Apple (AAPL.O) in 2024 and thereby setting a record for the scale of an expansion to a share repurchase program, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The publication notes that this additional decision increases the total funds available to Nvidia for share buybacks to $235 billion. The company plans to use this resource over a period covering the fiscal year ending in 2028, as surging demand for artificial intelligence training and inference technologies drives strong cash generation.

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Shares of Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, rose 1.2% in premarket trading. From the beginning of the year through Friday’s close, the company’s share price had increased by more than 20%.

Nvidia shares are currently trading at approximately 16.5 times projected earnings for the next 12 months. According to LSEG, this is the lowest figure since January 2015 and is well below the 15-year average of 30. Some analysts see this as a sign that the growth rate of expected earnings is slowing.

The announcement came after a period in which overall share buyback volumes in the market fell by approximately 50% between July and September 23.

"Our ability to generate cash allows us to invest in technologies that drive this transformation, as well as return capital to shareholders," the company’s CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.

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Last month, Nvidia forecast revenue growth of approximately 70% in fiscal 2028, reassuring investors who had questioned how long the surge in artificial intelligence spending could last after years of rapid growth.

The company is also investing in artificial intelligence startups and cloud providers, raising questions among some investors about whether such funding indirectly supports demand for Nvidia’s own chips.

Nvidia ended the quarter that concluded in July with cash and cash equivalents of $22.44 billion.