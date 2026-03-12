$43.860.0351.040.33
Gold

Agents of the ATESH movement blew up the logistics of the Russian occupiers in the Kupyansk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

Sabotage on a relay cabinet near Stary Oskol stopped the supply of ammunition. The occupiers suffered heavy losses due to a critical shortage of shells in battle.

Agents of the ATESH movement blew up the logistics of the Russian occupiers in the Kupyansk direction

The ATESH partisan movement successfully sabotaged a railway section in the Stary Oskol district of the Belgorod region, disabling a key relay cabinet. This hub ensured the urgent delivery of ammunition for Russian Armed Forces units preparing for an offensive towards Kupyansk. This was reported by the movement's partisans, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the operation, an unscheduled supply of ammunition was disrupted, forcing enemy troops to engage in battle with a critical shortage of resources and leading to significant losses among the invaders' personnel.

Critical ammunition shortage and occupier losses

According to information from the movement's agents within the enemy's intelligence units, the 122nd Motorized Rifle Regiment and the 27th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation found themselves in a difficult situation directly before the planned combat operations. The railway sabotage blocked the route precisely when these units needed resupply due to a severe shortage of shells. As a result, the Russian military was unable to provide the necessary fire support during clashes, which significantly undermined their combat capability.

Both units entered battle with critically low ammunition reserves, which directly affected their combat effectiveness and caused heavy personnel losses. This supply was urgent due to the shortage of ammunition directly before the planned combat operations.

– reported representatives of the ATESH movement.

ATESH partisans burned a main line electric locomotive in Bryansk, Russia08.03.26, 07:45 • 13071 view

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kupiansk