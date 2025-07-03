$41.810.01
AFU soldiers thanked Maksym Reznytskyi for financial support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

AFU soldiers expressed gratitude to Maksym Reznytskyi and Tetiana Svetnik for financial support, which allowed them to purchase a car, Starlink, and EW equipment. One of the shells with an inscription from the patron has already hit its target.

AFU soldiers thanked Maksym Reznytskyi for financial support

Fighters from several units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a video message expressing gratitude for the material assistance to the patron Maksym Reznitskyi, who lives in Germany, his wife Tetiana Svetnik, and their representative in Ukraine — Valentyn Semekha, "Mozart". Maksym Reznitskyi owns the XTON automotive business, Crown Rent GmbH, in Dortmund (Germany), actively supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and helps Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

"Greetings. We are fighters of the assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we want to thank Maksym Reznitskyi and Tetiana Svetnik for covering the fundraising. And also to separately thank you for always responding and helping our unit in destroying Russian evil. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" - The fighters of the assault brigade thanked from the front line.

Valentin Semekha, "Mozart", a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on behalf of the fighters of the "Lyut" assault brigade, expressed sincere gratitude to Maksym Reznitskyi and Tetiana Svetnik for their financial assistance.

"Thanks to your financial support, we were able to provide the unit with a car and Starlink — this strengthened our positions and allows us to stay connected even in the most difficult conditions. Your help is our step towards victory. Glory to Ukraine!" — Semekha thanked.

In addition, the servicemen fulfilled the patron's personal wish and inscribed on an artillery shell: "To Chechnya - from Maksym Reznitskyi." According to the fighters, the shell has already hit its target and, in their opinion, caused irreparable damage to the so-called "Chechen TikTok special forces," who like to fight on camera but are completely helpless in real combat. As a token of gratitude, the signed shell casing will be personally handed over to Maksym Reznitskyi — as a symbol of recognition and confirmation that his assistance has direct combat application.

"From the fighters of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov", we sincerely thank Maksym Reznitskyi and Tetiana Svetnik for their financial assistance for EW equipment. You, like no one else, are bringing our state closer to victory. Glory to the nation!" — said one of the "Azov" commanders in his address.

The video of gratitude to Maksym Reznitskyi concludes with a warm wish in Hebrew, dear to Maksym's heart: "שתחיה חיים ארוכים" — "May your life be long!". Sincere thanks to patriots Maksym Reznitskyi and the coordinator of his assistance in Ukraine — Valentyn Semekha.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Starlink
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Germany
Ukraine
Tesla
