AFU officer saved foreign film crew from Russian FPV drone

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, an officer of the communication department of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo rescued a foreign film crew that was attacked by a Russian FPV drone. The corresponding video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred while accompanying a journalist from the Dutch publication Het Nederlands Dagblad, who was documenting the damage to the Holy Dormition Church after the shelling by the occupiers.

At that time, an enemy FPV tried to attack the film crew. Oleh Petrasyuk, an officer of the communication department of the 24th Brigade, noticed the enemy drone in time and shot it down with an assault rifle. This saved the lives of his comrades and the journalist. - the caption to the video reads.

Recall

