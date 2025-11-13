$42.040.02
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 13294 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 15298 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40312 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 30368 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 33041 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 35715 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32876 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28135 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21621 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 97591 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Mikheil Saakashvili
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Odesa Oblast
Great Britain
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy mortar crews deployed by the occupiers in Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Russian invaders have deployed the command and use of mortar artillery in Pokrovsk. Units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces are working to destroy these positions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy mortar crews deployed by the occupiers in Pokrovsk

On the territory of Pokrovsk, Russian invaders managed to deploy the management and use of mortar artillery. However, Ukrainian defenders are working to destroy all relevant positions. This is demonstrated by the video of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past week, as a result of partial success in infiltrating Pokrovsk, the enemy managed to deploy several mortar crews in the city.

- the post reports.

It is noted that units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces are working to destroy these positions in the specified strip.

Recall

Zelensky emphasized that Russia seeks to gain victory in Pokrovsk and seize the entire Donetsk region of Ukraine in order to convince US President Donald Trump that Ukraine must withdraw its troops from the entire eastern Donbas, i.e., from Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

We cannot leave eastern Ukraine. No one will understand this, people will not understand this. And most importantly, no one guarantees that if they capture one city or another, they will not move further. There is no deterrent.

- Zelensky stated.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 31 times in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Bilytske, Razine, Rodynske, Dorozhne, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia. Our defenders have already repelled 28 attacks.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine