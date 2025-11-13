The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy mortar crews deployed by the occupiers in Pokrovsk

On the territory of Pokrovsk, Russian invaders managed to deploy the management and use of mortar artillery. However, Ukrainian defenders are working to destroy all relevant positions. This is demonstrated by the video of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past week, as a result of partial success in infiltrating Pokrovsk, the enemy managed to deploy several mortar crews in the city. - the post reports.

It is noted that units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces are working to destroy these positions in the specified strip.

Recall

Zelensky emphasized that Russia seeks to gain victory in Pokrovsk and seize the entire Donetsk region of Ukraine in order to convince US President Donald Trump that Ukraine must withdraw its troops from the entire eastern Donbas, i.e., from Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

We cannot leave eastern Ukraine. No one will understand this, people will not understand this. And most importantly, no one guarantees that if they capture one city or another, they will not move further. There is no deterrent. - Zelensky stated.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 31 times in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Bilytske, Razine, Rodynske, Dorozhne, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia. Our defenders have already repelled 28 attacks.