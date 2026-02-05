"After the war, there will be a different army": Zelenskyy announced the reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at a press conference on February 5 that after the war, the state is preparing for a deep reformatting of the Armed Forces. This involves a phased transition from a mobilization model to contract service with competitive financial support, including with the support of European partners, reports UNN.

Details

According to the president, Ukraine is considering an army model with a strength of about 800,000 military personnel, which, after the end of hostilities, should transform from a mobilization army into a contract army.

The key principles should be voluntary service and financial motivation for those who decide to remain in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Separately, the president focused on the issue of remuneration. He stated that he had set relevant tasks for the new Minister of Defense, in particular regarding the development of a new salary system. According to the plan, military personnel on the front line should receive significantly higher payments, and this logic should be maintained even in the event of a ceasefire.

At the same time, Zelenskyy admitted that the implementation of a contract model with such parameters would require significant financial resources. Ukraine, according to him, primarily relies on the support of European partners, as the Ukrainian army is an important component of Europe's security in general.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy repeatedly emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine and the long-term capacity of the army remain among the key priorities of the state in the phase after the active phase of the war.