Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
04:14 PM • 23484 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 22988 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
03:30 PM • 33898 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 46378 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
01:09 PM • 53239 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 25639 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
November 20, 12:24 PM • 54821 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
November 20, 12:24 PM • 40813 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53878 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
03:30 PM • 33916 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
01:09 PM • 53246 views
BM-21 "Grad"

After the shelling of Ternopil, Putin's Patriarch Kirill stated that Russia does not violate the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2150 views

At the meeting of the "Russian People's" Council, Putin's Patriarch Kirill justified Russian crimes and interpreted the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in his own way.

After the shelling of Ternopil, Putin's Patriarch Kirill stated that Russia does not violate the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in the war

While Russian missiles once again flew over Ukrainian cities, Russian Patriarch Kirill, a loyal spiritual servant of Putin's war, decided to explain to the world why this, it turns out, does not contradict the Bible. He did this at a meeting of the World Russian People's Council. This is reported by UNN.

Details 

"What about the commandment 'thou shalt not kill,' our opponents will ask? There is a simple and clear answer to this. When evil takes human lives, when the enemy threatens the lives of old and young, women and children, then inaction is unacceptable. That is why the concept of 'just war' is used in the foundations of the social concept of the Russian Orthodox Church in the section 'war and peace.' 'He who takes up the sword will perish by the sword'  

– Kirill cynically said.

Part. Russian Patriarch Kirill is hiding in the tax system as Ivan Prokhorov - Media

The patriarch of the Russian Federation claims that the commandment "thou shalt not kill" is allegedly not a universal prohibition for all circumstances. In his interpretation, it prohibits the killing of the "innocent" or "neighbor," but does not extend to those whom he considers enemies or a threat. 

According to Putin's friend, a murderer and dictator, killing in war is completely different, and soldiers who go into battle allegedly do not commit a sin, but fulfill their "duty." He presents it as if religion allows the use of force against those whom the authorities have identified as "dangerous."

Part. The Russian Orthodox Church has appointed new curators for work in Ukraine - HUR

In other words, as long as missiles are launched from Russian installations, and not from foreign ones, everything is "spiritually justified." Even if explosions are heard in peaceful Ternopil.

Recall

Due to the Russian missile attack on Ternopil, 26 civilians were killed, including 3 children, and 93 were injured, including 18 children. 

Rescuers managed to save 46 people, including 7 children. 

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that 18 people are still considered missing.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
Ternopil