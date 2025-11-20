After the shelling of Ternopil, Putin's Patriarch Kirill stated that Russia does not violate the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in the war

While Russian missiles once again flew over Ukrainian cities, Russian Patriarch Kirill, a loyal spiritual servant of Putin's war, decided to explain to the world why this, it turns out, does not contradict the Bible. He did this at a meeting of the World Russian People's Council. This is reported by UNN.

"What about the commandment 'thou shalt not kill,' our opponents will ask? There is a simple and clear answer to this. When evil takes human lives, when the enemy threatens the lives of old and young, women and children, then inaction is unacceptable. That is why the concept of 'just war' is used in the foundations of the social concept of the Russian Orthodox Church in the section 'war and peace.' 'He who takes up the sword will perish by the sword'

– Kirill cynically said.

The patriarch of the Russian Federation claims that the commandment "thou shalt not kill" is allegedly not a universal prohibition for all circumstances. In his interpretation, it prohibits the killing of the "innocent" or "neighbor," but does not extend to those whom he considers enemies or a threat.

According to Putin's friend, a murderer and dictator, killing in war is completely different, and soldiers who go into battle allegedly do not commit a sin, but fulfill their "duty." He presents it as if religion allows the use of force against those whom the authorities have identified as "dangerous."

In other words, as long as missiles are launched from Russian installations, and not from foreign ones, everything is "spiritually justified." Even if explosions are heard in peaceful Ternopil.

Due to the Russian missile attack on Ternopil, 26 civilians were killed, including 3 children, and 93 were injured, including 18 children.

Rescuers managed to save 46 people, including 7 children.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that 18 people are still considered missing.