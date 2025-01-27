After the Russian attack one fire was extinguished in Prykarpattia, another is still being extinguished: the work of firefighters were shown

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 83529 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99775 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107886 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110794 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131262 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103704 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135152 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113432 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116991 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

After the Russian attack one fire was extinguished in Prykarpattia, another is still being extinguished: the work of firefighters were shown

After the Russian attack one fire was extinguished in Prykarpattia, another is still being extinguished: the work of firefighters were shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30232 views

Two fires broke out at an infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region as a result of a drone attack. 58 rescuers and 25 units of SES equipment are working to extinguish the fires, with no casualties.

As a result of an enemy attack in Ivano-Frankivsk region, two fires broke out at an infrastructure facility, one of them smaller has already been extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the work of rescuers, UNN reports.

Details

"On January 27, at dawn, the enemy attacked Prykarpattia, resulting in fires in two locations at an infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk district. Rescuers quickly localized and extinguished a 100-square-meter fire, and are still extinguishing a 500-square-meter fire. No one was injured," the SES reported.

As indicated, 58 rescuers and 25 units of SES equipment were engaged at the scene.

Enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with drones at night: critical infrastructure was targeted, fire was reported27.01.25, 08:19 • 30466 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

