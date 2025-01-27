After the Russian attack one fire was extinguished in Prykarpattia, another is still being extinguished: the work of firefighters were shown
Kyiv • UNN
Two fires broke out at an infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region as a result of a drone attack. 58 rescuers and 25 units of SES equipment are working to extinguish the fires, with no casualties.
As a result of an enemy attack in Ivano-Frankivsk region, two fires broke out at an infrastructure facility, one of them smaller has already been extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the work of rescuers, UNN reports.
Details
"On January 27, at dawn, the enemy attacked Prykarpattia, resulting in fires in two locations at an infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk district. Rescuers quickly localized and extinguished a 100-square-meter fire, and are still extinguishing a 500-square-meter fire. No one was injured," the SES reported.
As indicated, 58 rescuers and 25 units of SES equipment were engaged at the scene.
Enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with drones at night: critical infrastructure was targeted, fire was reported27.01.25, 08:19 • 30466 views