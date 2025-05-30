After the illegal change of the preventive measure, he planned to escape from Ukraine: the State Bureau of Investigation explained the reasons for Yemelyanov's detention

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained the former Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Commercial Court of Ukraine, Artur Yemelyanov, as part of a criminal proceeding for encroachment on the economic security of Ukraine in the interests of the aggressor state. According to the Bureau's press service, Yemelyanov planned to flee Ukraine after an illegal change of preventive measure, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the accused, using his connections in the judicial system, agreed with a judge of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine, who, contrary to the previous legal position, returned the prosecutor's motion to extend the term of detention, recognizing it as not subject to the SACC. Subsequently, the ex-judge, knowing about the submission of this motion to the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, ensured the change of the preventive measure from detention to personal recognizance. This gave him the opportunity to try to avoid criminal liability and leave the territory of Ukraine.

Employees of the SBI, having received operational information about these actions, detained the former Deputy Chairman of the court immediately after the illegal change of the preventive measure. The pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the SBI detained the former Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Commercial Court of Ukraine - Artur Yemelyanov - for participating in a criminal organization. The suspect was part of a group that made "necessary" decisions in commercial disputes for bribes.

On December 3, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure in the form of detention until January 30, 2025, without the right to bail, for the lawyer and former Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Commercial Court, Artur Yemelyanov.