The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, continues to create the illusion of the agency's effective work by signing high-profile memoranda that have no practical value. This time, she announced cooperation with the National Mediation and Reconciliation Service (NMSU), which will allegedly promote "social stability" at enterprises whose assets are transferred to ARMA, UNN reports.



Details

From the very beginning of Olena Duma's tenure, the agency has been criticized for inefficient asset management, which leads to losses and downtime for enterprises. This was confirmed by the Accounting Chamber's report on the results of its audit of ARMA.

At the same time, the head of ARMA herself prefers formal PR to solving problems in the work of the body under her control.

I am pleased to announce that today we have taken an important step towards ensuring social stability at enterprises whose assets are managed by ARMA. Memorandum of Cooperation between ARMA and the National Mediation and Conciliation Service (NMCS) signed - Elena Duma proudly announced.

Earlier, the agency had already signed an agreement with the State Space Agency of Ukraine, claiming that it would help in asset tracing. However, it is still unknown what assets the agency has already seen from satellites.

Now, Olena Duma is trying to convince the public that the memorandum with the NUIE will somehow help enterprises that are idle or operating in the red.

While the agency spends time on formal agreements, problems in its actual work are only accumulating. A recent audit found that 80% of the decisions on the transfer of assets to ARMA remain unfulfilled. In some cases, competitions for managers can last up to two years, jeopardizing the very idea of effective management of seized property.

I wonder what will happen next? A memorandum with the Hydrometeorological Center so that the weather does not interfere with the search for assets? Or an agreement with astrologers to find the best day to hold the tender?