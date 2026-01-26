After "beating a confession" a man experienced clinical death: two police officers received suspicion notices

$43.140.03
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
10:01 AM • 8902 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 6476 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
08:52 AM • 15553 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
07:43 AM • 15530 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 24178 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 34276 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 29802 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 26275 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 21685 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
10:01 AM • 8904 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 4822 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
08:52 AM • 15553 views
The Diplomat

After "beating a confession" a man experienced clinical death: two police officers received suspicion notices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2306 views

Two police officers in Vinnytsia have been notified of suspicion of torture and infliction of grievous bodily harm. The man, who was beaten on suspicion of theft, experienced clinical death during the operation.

After "beating a confession" a man experienced clinical death: two police officers received suspicion notices

Two police officers in Vinnytsia have been notified of suspicion after a man experienced clinical death following a beating, in which law enforcement officers are suspected, reported the Prosecutor General's Office on Monday, writes UNN.

After being tortured by police, the man experienced clinical death. Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, two operational officers of the Vinnytsia district police department were notified of suspicion on the facts of torture and intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm (Part 2 of Article 127, Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, "in September 2023, during an illegal 'confession extraction,' law enforcement officers brutally beat a man they believed to be involved in a petty theft." The victim, as stated, "was subjected to numerous blows with fists and a rubber baton to the abdomen, and psychological pressure was applied in an attempt to force him to confess."

"As a result of the torture, the man suffered multiple severe injuries to internal organs. Doctors were forced to remove his spleen. During the operation, the victim's heart stopped – after 10 minutes of resuscitation, the heart rhythm was restored," the police noted.

Currently, the issue of notifying another police officer who participated in the beating of suspicion is being resolved.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Vinnytsia