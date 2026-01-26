After "beating a confession" a man experienced clinical death: two police officers received suspicion notices

Two police officers in Vinnytsia have been notified of suspicion after a man experienced clinical death following a beating, in which law enforcement officers are suspected, reported the Prosecutor General's Office on Monday, writes UNN.

After being tortured by police, the man experienced clinical death. Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, two operational officers of the Vinnytsia district police department were notified of suspicion on the facts of torture and intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm (Part 2 of Article 127, Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, "in September 2023, during an illegal 'confession extraction,' law enforcement officers brutally beat a man they believed to be involved in a petty theft." The victim, as stated, "was subjected to numerous blows with fists and a rubber baton to the abdomen, and psychological pressure was applied in an attempt to force him to confess."

"As a result of the torture, the man suffered multiple severe injuries to internal organs. Doctors were forced to remove his spleen. During the operation, the victim's heart stopped – after 10 minutes of resuscitation, the heart rhythm was restored," the police noted.

Currently, the issue of notifying another police officer who participated in the beating of suspicion is being resolved.

