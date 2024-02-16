After a two-month break: India resumes purchases of russian oil - Reuters

India, which suspended purchases of russian oil two months ago, has started importing oil from russia again. This was reported by Reuters. reports UNN.

According to the newspaper's sources, the Indian company Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) has bought Sokol oil from a trader. The country is likely to pay for the oil in UAE dirhams.

Previously , the Seagull, carrying about 95,000 tons of russian oil, unloaded in the Indian port of Mumbai in the west of the country on February 13

Also at this location , Sokil oil was purchased by the private Indian oil refiner Nayara Energy.

The newspaper says that russia has agreed to sell the Sokol oil through trading firms to reduce its excess floating reserves in the Pacific Ocean. This will help russia get stable payments.

It is noted that Sokol oil is exported by Sakhalin-1 LLC, a subsidiary of the russian oil giant Rosneft, which is also the seller of the grade.

The US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on imports of russian oil and diamonds, as well as three companies from the UAE and Liberia for violating price restrictions on russian oil.