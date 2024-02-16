After a two-month break: India resumes purchases of russian oil - Reuters

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87757 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108769 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151560 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155506 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174433 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165653 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36005 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70188 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38085 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31606 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64117 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224958 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87762 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64117 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70188 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113153 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114036 views
After a two-month break: India resumes purchases of russian oil - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24463 views

India resumed oil imports from russia, purchasing a shipment of Sokol oil through a trader and probably paying in UAE dirhams.

India, which suspended purchases of russian oil two months ago, has started importing oil from russia again. This was reported by Reuters. reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper's sources, the Indian company Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) has bought Sokol oil from a trader. The country is likely to pay for the oil in UAE dirhams.

Companies from the UAE and Liberia that transported Russian oil are subject to US sanctions 01.12.23, 21:52 • 33514 views

Previously , the Seagull, carrying about 95,000 tons of russian oil, unloaded in the Indian port of Mumbai in the west of the country on February 13

Also at this location , Sokil oil was purchased by the private Indian oil refiner Nayara Energy.

Addendum

The newspaper says that russia has agreed to  sell the Sokol oil through trading firms to reduce its excess floating reserves in the Pacific Ocean. This will help russia get stable payments.

It is noted that Sokol oil is exported by Sakhalin-1 LLC, a subsidiary of the russian oil giant Rosneft, which is also the seller of the grade.

Recall

The US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on imports of russian oil and diamonds, as well as three companies from the UAE and Liberia for violating price restrictions on russian oil.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
reutersReuters
liberiaLiberia
indiaIndia
pacific-oceanPacific Ocean
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising