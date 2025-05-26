African starlings form long-lasting friendships similar to human ones - Independent

African starlings demonstrate the ability to form long-term social connections that resemble human friendship. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

Details

Scientists have discovered that birds not only help relatives, but also actively support non-relative members of the flock, which indicates complex social behavior.

The study lasted almost two decades, during which more than 1,100 African starlings were observed in Kenya.

It was found that birds often help each other in raising chicks, even if they are not related. Such relationships are based on the principle of reciprocity: today one starling helps another, and tomorrow receives help in return.

These birds demonstrate selective, stable and mutually beneficial behavior that resembles human friendship - said Professor Dustin Rubenstein of Columbia University.

Additionally

African starlings live in large social groups in the challenging conditions of the savannah. New members of the flock, who are not relatives, integrate into the community by helping others before they begin to reproduce. This contributes to the survival and stability of the group in conditions of limited resources.

"Lady Gaga in danger? No problem": Border guards rescued a rare bird