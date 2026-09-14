Alice Weidel, co-chair of the far-right German party Alternative for Germany (AfD), said that her political force wants to stop providing financial and military aid to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

According to the politician, "we will stop payments to Ukraine and any support for the war, and will also make demands on Ukraine to repay significant sums."

Weidel also called for benefits to be canceled for some Ukrainians in Germany, particularly those liable for military service.

More than one million Ukrainians in Germany receive social benefits. This is truly incredible, and from a financial perspective, this situation is no longer sustainable - said the AfD co-chair.

She added that most Ukrainians should return to their country, especially young Ukrainian men of conscription age.

Reminder

Germany's interior ministers are discussing how to limit the access of the not-yet-formed Alternative for Germany government in Saxony-Anhalt to sensitive information held by security and intelligence agencies.

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