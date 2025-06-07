Admission to postgraduate studies: what the test will be like and how long it will last

This year, to enter postgraduate studies, you need the results of not only the Unified Entrance Exam (UEE), but also the Unified Entrance Test in Research Methodology (UET). What the UET will be for entering postgraduate studies, reported the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the test tasks of the UET will be compiled in accordance with the program of the unified entrance test in research methodology.

According to the approved specification, the test will contain 100 tasks, for which two and a half hours - 150 minutes - will be allotted. All UET tasks will have the same structure - with a choice of one correct answer from four proposed options. For each correct answer, the participant will receive 1 point, in case of an incorrect answer, selection of several options or no answer - 0 points.

The content of the UET test and its characteristics were developed by the Scientific and Methodological Center for Higher and Professional Pre-Higher Education in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment only administers the testing, providing technical and organizational support to the process.

Everyone can familiarize themselves with the test selections of the UEE, which were used in previous years.

It is noted that invitations with information about the date, time and place of the UEE/UET will be posted in the accounts of participants in the entrance examinations to postgraduate studies by June 12.

More about entrance examinations to postgraduate studies - at the link.