Admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Paralympic Games - Ukraine reacted

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 196 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 5268 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 8194 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 15436 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 15995 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 14811 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 19508 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 22823 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16840 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17679 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
76%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 25246 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 14863 views
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 11020 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian mediaFebruary 18, 09:58 AM • 19802 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 10460 views
Publications
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 5258 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 10469 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 15430 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 53972 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 69053 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Péter Szijjártó
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gavin Newsom
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Geneva
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 5806 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 8112 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 19950 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 32511 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 27632 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
Kh-59

Admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Paralympic Games - Ukraine reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine state that the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes under national flags to the Paralympic Games is unacceptable. This decision undermines trust in international sports and justifies the crimes of the aggressors.

Admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Paralympic Games - Ukraine reacted

The decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Paralympic Games during the aggression against Ukraine, and under national flags, is wrong – both morally and politically. It disrespects the Paralympic community and all of Ukraine, undermining trust in international sports. This was reported by UNN with reference to a joint statement by the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

The text of the joint statement by Andriy Sybiha and Matviy Bidnyi states that the official raising of Russian and Belarusian flags at the Paralympic Games justifies the crimes of the Russian occupiers and their Belarusian accomplices.

The flags and anthems of the aggressors embody regimes that wage aggressive war. With these flags in hand, they destroy cities. Holding them, they kill civilians. Russia has turned sports into an instrument of war against the free world, and not just against Ukraine. In the Paralympic movement, the Russian Federation glorifies participants in aggressive war. They are awarded for supporting aggression. Ukraine has already imposed sanctions on Russian sports propagandists, the Paralympic Committee of Russia, and its head, Pavel Rozhkov.

- stated in the joint statement.

The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine called on the International Paralympic Committee and the organizing committee of the games to reconsider the decision to allow Russians and Belarusians under national symbols. The Ukrainian agencies also expect a ban on Russian and Belarusian state symbols at the Paralympic Games.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha separately announced that he had instructed Ukrainian ambassadors to hold talks with government officials of their host countries and urge them not to participate in the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

Recall

Six Russian and four Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete under national flags at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Milan-Cortina. Russia received six spots in Paralympic skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding, while Belarus received four spots in cross-country skiing.

Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi stated that the International Paralympic Committee, by its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Paralympic Games under national flags, is effectively contributing to the "legalization" of the war and crimes of the Russian Federation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietySportsPoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Belarus
Andriy Sybiha
Milan
Ukraine