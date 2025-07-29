Admission campaign: the Ministry of Education and Science explained the conditions under which educational grants can be obtained

There are several types of educational grants, including 25,000 hryvnias for those applicants who scored 170+ points in two NMT subjects. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

There are several levels of grants. Grants are not loans. Grants are when the state finances part of your education. If a person scored 150 points in two subjects on the NMT, they are eligible for a so-called first-level grant. This year's first-level grant is UAH 17,000. It can actually be increased, because if a person takes these UAH 17,000 and applies for a specialty that has special support, there is very often a coefficient, and these coefficients can be 1.3, 1.5 depending on the specialty. Therefore, UAH 17,000 can turn into, for example, UAH 25,000, if a person applies for specialties that are important for the state - Vynnytskyi said.

Also, according to him, there are grants for people who have 140 points in two subjects.

If a person scores 170 points in two subjects, they can count on a grant of UAH 25,000. This is a second-level grant and it is available only for some specialties, and there are some specialties where the first-level grant is not available - Vynnytskyi said.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that it is important that Ukraine has moved away from the black-and-white system, where it was either a state-funded place or a contract.

State-funded places remain, there are contract places, and for contract places, you can also get partial coverage or partial compensation of the contract cost in the form of a grant - Vynnytskyi noted.

Addition

The government approved changes to the conditions for providing state grants within the 2025 admission campaign. Updated amounts of educational grants and an additional regional coefficient for certain categories of applicants have been established.

In addition to the basic sums, from 2025, an additional coefficient of 1.5 has been introduced for determining the amount of the state grant. It applies to applicants who received complete general secondary education in 2025 in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, or Mykolaiv regions and are entering higher education institutions in these same regions.