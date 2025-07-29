Admission campaign: the Ministry of Education and Science explained the conditions under which educational grants can be obtained

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10376 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 40843 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
09:21 AM • 18346 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 37312 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 115529 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 55614 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 67215 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182294 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 86135 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 168401 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
46%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNN08:39 AM • 54888 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded09:49 AM • 51682 views
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES11:23 AM • 17682 views
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days11:27 AM • 27900 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 16707 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 17315 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 40843 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 115529 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182294 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 145553 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yuriy Kosiuk
Bill Clinton
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 107860 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 161055 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 96982 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 94434 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 88181 views
Actual
Forbes
Leopard 2
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Truth Social

Admission campaign: the Ministry of Education and Science explained the conditions under which educational grants can be obtained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi announced new educational grants that allow partially covering the cost of education. Grants can reach 25,000 hryvnias for those who scored 170+ points on two NMT subjects, and also include additional coefficients for specialties important for the state, and for applicants from certain regions.

Admission campaign: the Ministry of Education and Science explained the conditions under which educational grants can be obtained

There are several types of educational grants, including 25,000 hryvnias for those applicants who scored 170+ points in two NMT subjects. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

There are several levels of grants. Grants are not loans. Grants are when the state finances part of your education. If a person scored 150 points in two subjects on the NMT, they are eligible for a so-called first-level grant. This year's first-level grant is UAH 17,000. It can actually be increased, because if a person takes these UAH 17,000 and applies for a specialty that has special support, there is very often a coefficient, and these coefficients can be 1.3, 1.5 depending on the specialty. Therefore, UAH 17,000 can turn into, for example, UAH 25,000, if a person applies for specialties that are important for the state 

- Vynnytskyi said.

Also, according to him, there are grants for people who have 140 points in two subjects.

If a person scores 170 points in two subjects, they can count on a grant of UAH 25,000. This is a second-level grant and it is available only for some specialties, and there are some specialties where the first-level grant is not available 

- Vynnytskyi said.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that it is important that Ukraine has moved away from the black-and-white system, where it was either a state-funded place or a contract.

State-funded places remain, there are contract places, and for contract places, you can also get partial coverage or partial compensation of the contract cost in the form of a grant 

- Vynnytskyi noted.

Admission campaign: The Ministry of Education and Science named specialties with sufficiently low employment rates29.07.25, 14:50 • 1414 views

Addition

The government approved changes to the conditions for providing state grants within the 2025 admission campaign. Updated amounts of educational grants and an additional regional coefficient for certain categories of applicants have been established.

In addition to the basic sums, from 2025, an additional coefficient of 1.5 has been introduced for determining the amount of the state grant. It applies to applicants who received complete general secondary education in 2025 in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, or Mykolaiv regions and are entering higher education institutions in these same regions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Education
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9