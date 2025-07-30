$41.790.01
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 48607 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 39911 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 74264 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 82495 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 66963 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 73497 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 127364 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53404 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 71998 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66706 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Admission Campaign 2025: how to confirm your choice of study place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2238 views

Applicants can confirm their choice of study place at an educational institution or in their electronic cabinet. Available methods include using a QES, Diia.Signature, or uploading a scanned copy of a handwritten signed application.

Admission Campaign 2025: how to confirm your choice of study place

The admission campaign is in full swing, and many applicants have already found out whether they have been admitted to an educational institution. To be enrolled in a university, you need to confirm your choice of study place. How to do this correctly is explained by the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO), UNN reports.

Details

You can confirm your choice of study place at the educational institution and in your electronic cabinet.

In particular, at an educational institution, you can:

– sign the application online using a QES (qualified electronic signature) or Diia.Signature;

– manually sign the printed application and upload its scanned copy to the electronic cabinet.

In the electronic cabinet:

– sign using a QES;

– sign via Diia.Signature;

– upload a scanned copy of a manually signed application (only for applicants who are in the temporarily occupied territories or abroad and cannot obtain a QES).

How to correctly apply a QES:

- in your electronic cabinet, you need to go to the section "Submitted applications for admission";

- find among the applications the one that has the status "Recommended" (for budget or contract), and check the box next to it;

- click the button "Confirm the choice of place of education".

- after that, you need to check the box to confirm familiarization with the requirement to submit a military registration document (this applies to everyone, regardless of gender);

- select the option "Apply qualified electronic signature" and click the button "Apply QES".

- in the next window, select the certification center that issued the electronic key;

- upload the file with the key, enter the password for it and click "Sign".

After that, the system should confirm that the signature has been applied. Then you should refresh the page to check if the date and time of signing have appeared.

How to confirm the choice of study place via Diia.Signature:

- in the electronic cabinet, go to the section "Submitted applications for admission";

- find the required application with the status "Recommended" (for budget or contract) and check the box next to it;

- click "Confirm the choice of place of education";

- check the box regarding familiarization with the requirement to submit a military registration document (this must be done by everyone, regardless of gender);

- select the option "Apply qualified electronic signature" and click the button "Apply QES";

- in the window that opens, you need to select "Diia.Signature" in the Diia application on your phone, scan the QR code that will appear on the computer screen and follow all instructions.

To use this option, you need to activate Diia.Signature in the Diia application.

To upload a scanned copy of the application, you need to:

- in the "Submitted applications for admission" module, select the required application with the status "Recommended" (budget or contract), click "Print electronic application", fill in additional data and click "Yes";

- print the application and sign it manually. If it is not possible to print, write the same application by hand and sign it;

- re-select the required application and click "Confirm the choice of place of education";

- confirm that you are familiar with the requirement to submit a military registration document by citizens of Ukraine who are liable for military service. The mark must be placed regardless of gender;

- select "Upload a scanned copy of a manually signed application" and upload the file in .jpg, .jpeg or .pdf format, not exceeding 2 MB.

It is important to remember that after confirming the place of study, you need to refresh the page to make sure that the application has been successfully signed and check the date and time of signing.

To cancel the confirmation of choice, you need to:

- find the required application, select it and click "Cancel confirmation of choice of place of education (cancel QES/delete file)";

- read the warning text and click "Confirm";

- you can cancel the choice of study place only before the educational institution confirms the applicant's fulfillment of the admission requirements.

EDEBO also noted that the deadlines for confirming the place of study for budget are as follows:

July 29 (12:00) — for admission to professional pre-higher education institutions (PHEI) based on 9 grades;

July 31 (18:00) — deadline for confirmation after updating the lists;

August 13 (18:00) — for admission to PHEI based on 11 grades, KR;

August 15 (18:00) — for confirmation after updating the lists;

August 9 (18:00) — for admission to higher education institutions (HEI) based on complete general secondary education (CGSE) or National Qualifications Framework level 5 (NQF5);

August 30 (18:00) — this is the deadline for admission to HEI for master's degree based on NQF 6 or NQF 7.

We remind you that earlier the Ministry of Education and Science named specialties for which employment is quite low.

Lilia Podolyak

TechnologiesEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine