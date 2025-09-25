Additional payments to employees of the Judicial Security Service during martial law: what the government approved

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision on additional payments to the official salary of employees of the Judicial Security Service during martial law. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Melnychuk reported, for the period of martial law, employees of the Judicial Security Service will receive an additional remuneration as a percentage of their official salary, taking into account the salary for special ranks and seniority allowances:

50% - in areas of possible hostilities for which no date for the cessation of possible hostilities has been determined;

100% - in areas of active hostilities and areas of active hostilities where state electronic information resources operate, for which no date for the cessation of hostilities has been determined;

200% - in areas where active hostilities are ongoing and intensive shelling occurs regularly (one or more times a day).

It is stipulated that the additional remuneration is established for employees of the Judicial Security Service monthly, proportionally to the time of service per month (excluding time spent on vacation and medical treatment).

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities to UAH 40,000.